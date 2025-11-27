PAGOSA SPRINGS, Nov 26, 2025 — A Pagosa Springs resident has filed federal criminal and state ethics complaints alleging Colorado’s highest officials deliberately built an illegal “administrative architecture” that rewrites housing statutes, extracts wealth from working families and seniors, and funnels millions in public money to politically connected developers — all while openly declaring, “We can follow the law later.”

Rachel Suh’s 17-page complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice and a parallel ethics filing against Attorney General Phil Weiser (leading Democratic candidate for governor) accuse the state of operating an ultra vires shadow system that treats legal requirements as optional.

The centerpiece: a $1.98 million More Housing Now grant awarded to the Town of Pagosa Springs on behalf of the developer for the proposed Pagosa West subdivision — despite developers ArenaLabs LLC (Heidi & David Dragoo) having no ownership, no site control, no approved sketch plan, no docketed legal permit application, and no deed-restricted affordable units.

Documented violations include:

Affordability illegally inflated from <100% AMI to 140% AMI

Deficient Housing Needs Assessment used to justify funds

Public money routed to private hands before eligibility

Document Fraud during a Quasi-Judicial Hearing

Compliance postponed indefinitely — “later,” if anyone sues

“This is administrative architecture that rewrites our laws to force our workers and elderly to subsidize the government class and its partners — rewarding donors and insiders with lawless abuse of official offices. Not only should every government actor involved resign immediately, but I hope the DOJ and the State punish them to the fullest extent in accordance with any laws that may have been broken.”

Direct charges against AG Phil Weiser

At the center of the charges are allegations against Attorney General Phil Weiser for accepting a $1000 donation from developer Heidi Dragoo in June of 2025, while the project was under scrutiny.

In August, Suh formally notified Weiser’s office of questionable grant funding by DOLA to advance an insufficient Housing Needs Assessment that focused on subsidizing housing for those with income over $115,000. In a formal response from DOLA, they state that the requirements for the Housing Needs Assessment- including public input- can be implemented later on in the process.

The Housing Needs Assessment is the basis for all other housing initiative reporting in SB24-174, so if it is missing key components, such as water, vacant land, and local infrastructure assessment- along with meaningful public input- all other reporting will be insufficient and misguided as well. DOLA disbursed $68,000 to advance an HNA with no water assessment, vacant land assessment, or infrastructure assessment (while the town has hundreds of millions in unmet failing infrastructure needs). It also had no public input other than demographic gathering, and erroneously listed real estate brokers and developers as the stakeholders of the HNA, not the public.

Late in the evening on Sunday, September 7, Suh sent notice to Governor Polis, Director De Cambra, and Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson of public outcry to claw back the $1.98 M through a petition: change.org/stoppagosawest

The response from the AG Office on September 8 was to announce a “formal” visit to Pagosa for “AG Business” to discuss “Timely Opportunities” on September 10. This triggered Suh to immediately investigate whether the developer had donated to Weiser. Tracer records revealed a $1000 donation in June.

Weiser was asked about the donation on September 10 during his visit, and he refused to acknowledge the conflict of interest, return the funds, investigate the grant disbursement, or follow the law as written. That video is available here. Weiser later incorporated the visit into his campaign ads for a statewide tour in September.

The complaint further states that escalation could not have happened into an illegally held meeting on October 28- in which Suh was threatened- had the AG appropriately intervened. Video of the threatening gestures is available below.

Full length video coverage of the entire October 28th meeting in which officials repeatedly state they can follow the law later is available here.

Further non-enforcement patterns are shown throughout the complaint related to Governor Polis’ lack of responses. Governor Jared Polis was notified five separate times — no response, no intervention.

Due to a systemic lack of response and noncompliance to the law over 18 months, over 25 officials are implicated, including:

Gov. Jared Polis

AG Phil Weiser

DOLA Director Maria De Cambra

Pagosa Springs Mayor, Council, and staff

Archuleta County Commissioner Veronica Medina (also a licensed real-estate agent tied to the project)

After Suh exposed a fraudulent ownership authority document at the October 28 meeting, she faced on-camera threats and menacing emails.

The Town of Pagosa Springs continues to hold the $1.98M grant funds for a developer who does not own land to be developed, have authority to file for a permit, nor can be approved for a subdivision. They are holding it across fiscal years in violation of TABOR, despite being notified at least 3 times that it is not lawfully disbursed funding.

The DOJ complaint cites federal crimes including theft of public funds (18 U.S.C. §666), honest-services fraud (§1346), false statements (§1001), and conspiracy (§371). The ethics case against Weiser is scheduled for public hearing December 16, 2025.

As of publication, no response from the Governor’s Office, Attorney General, or DOLA.